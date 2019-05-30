EAEU counties, China to expand mutual trade

30 May 2019 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Parliament of Kazakhstan approved a bill between China and countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), to which Kazakhstan is a signatory state, at a plenary meeting of Kazakhstan’s Senate, Trend reports citing inbusiness.kz

The bill “On ratification of the agreement on economic and trade cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and its member states, on the one part, and the People’s Republic of China, on the other part” was presented by Ruslan Dalenov, the Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

“The agreement will allow for the improvement of the mutual trade between member states of EAEU and China,” he said.

“The agreement covers issues of customs cooperation and protection of intellectual property rights. Furthermore, the exchange of information on measures to protect the internal market and on the available subsidies is also envisaged,” the statement read.

“The agreement does not provide for elimination or reduction of the duties, but it does allow to simplify the procedures of technical regulations, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, which are used within the mutual trade,” Dalenov said.

In his words, the realization of the bill does not require allocation of the republic budget assets.

“China is among most important trade partners of Kazakhstan and the development of the contractual framework will further strengthen the trade and economic cooperation between both countries,” he added.

(1USD = 380.95 KTZ on May 30)

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Nursultan Nazarbayev awarded status of Honorary Senator
Kazakhstan 08:58
Kazakhstan, Poland to expand bilateral trade (Exclusive)
Economy 29 May 18:37
Kazakh Defense Ministry opens tender for purchase of medical equipment
Tenders 29 May 18:12
Total's shares of Kashagan, Kazakhstan not for sale
Oil&Gas 29 May 17:02
Kazakhstan eyes to extract over 12M tons of oil from Kashagan field
Oil&Gas 29 May 16:16
China's Xi says reform faces new problems, external uncertainty rising
China 29 May 15:54
Latest
SOCAR President: gas production to increase in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 12:31
Azercell provides football fans in Baku with ultra-high data speeds (PHOTO)
ICT 12:30
Tender for construction of wind power plants starts in Turkey
Oil&Gas 12:29
Iranian Deputy Ministry: Azerbaijan’s efficient use of energy resources leads to national development
Oil&Gas 12:26
SOCAR president reveals start dates oil & gas production at major Azerbaijani fields
Oil&Gas 12:20
President Ilham Aliyev receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Politics 12:20
Europe’s share in global natgas output to fall to 2.5%: GECF
Oil&Gas 12:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 30
Finance 12:15
Share of natural gas in electricity production decreases in Turkey
Oil&Gas 11:57