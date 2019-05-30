Uzbek President discusses $13 B investment projects with Russian PM Medvedev

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Tashkent, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

"During the meeting, the parties highlighted the intensification of contacts and mutual exchanges. The turnover increases, the green corridor effectively operates in the supply of agricultural products, and a simplified customs regime for textile access to markets is implemented," the press service of the head of state noted.

Within the framework of the bilateral Program of Economic Cooperation at the level of regions and businesses, implementation of large investment projects worth over $13 billion is conducted.

"The sides reviewed topical issues of further building mutually beneficial cooperation and speeding up priority investment projects in various sectors of the economy. Particular attention was paid to timely and high-quality development of the strategic nuclear power plant construction project in Uzbekistan, together with Rosatom State Corporation," the press service reported.

In addition, the importance of effective using the potential of the regions of the two countries for more active promotion of trade relations and industrial cooperation was noted. An agreement was reached on enhancing exchanges at the level of regional administrations and business circles.

The parties also discussed the issues of deepening scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation. An exchange of views on the international agenda took place.

It was stressed that the first meeting of the Joint Commission, which will be held today in Urgench, will be an important stage in the preparation of the upcoming summit meetings and will make it possible to identify new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

In conclusion, the parties confirmed the mutual readiness and striving for the all-round increase of the long-term Uzbek-Russian strategic partnership and the development of full-scale practical cooperation.

---

