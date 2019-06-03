AZAL, Boeing negotiating timing of delivery of 737 MAX-8 aircraft

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) intends to postpone the timing of delivery of Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft till 2024, Trend reports referring to the company's press-service on June 3.

The negotiations are underway with Boeing Corporation regarding the supply of Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft. According to the contract signed in 2017, the aircraft were to be supplied this year, the company said.

According to the contract, AZAL has already made advance payments. The sides are also discussing the supply of new wide-body aircraft.

AZAL continues to use the existing aircraft fleet, which includes modern aircraft of such leading manufacturers as Boeing, Airbus and Embraer.

All 737 MAX-8 airplanes, acquired by many airlines worldwide, were not used any more after two tragic incidents.

Ethiopian Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX 8 crashed in Ethiopia on March 10, 2019, killing 157 people and Lion Air’s similar aircraft crashed in Indonesia killing 189 people on October 29, 2018.

The Azerbaijani Silk Way Airlines and Boeing Corporation signed a contract for the purchase of passenger aircraft Boeing-737 MAX in April 2017. The total amount of the contract is about $1 billion.

