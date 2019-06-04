Companies of Russia and Uzbekistan agree on co-op

4 June 2019 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Uzbekistan joint-stock company Uzbekgidroenergo and Russian Power Machines company signed an international agreement on cooperation, which is to support the further strengthening of the mutually beneficial partnership, Trend reports via the press office of Uzbekgidroenergo.

The signing took place during the meeting between the management of Uzbekgidroenergo and the delegation of Power Machines led by Timur Lipatov, the CEO of the company, which was held within the framework of visit of Dmitry Medvedev, the Prime Minister of Russia.

During the meeting relevant issues, which are related to the realization of the investment projects were covered.

Power Machines is a global power engineering company – one of the world’s top-ten industry leaders in terms of installed-equipment volume.

Uzbekgidroenergo possesses of a positive experience of maintenance of the equipment manufactured by this company.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan exports cherries to China for the first time
Economy 12:38
Erdogan: Turkey won't change decision on buying S-400
Turkey 11:09
Azerbaijani company to lay water supply system in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:39
Uzbekistan to invest into tourism
Tourism 3 June 17:45
Raiffeisen Bank to hold summit in Uzbekistan
Business 3 June 17:01
Azerbaijani president phones his Russian counterpart
Politics 3 June 15:54
Latest
Queen gifts Trump a Churchill book on World War Two
Other News 14:38
Turkey discloses number of terrorists killed in large-scale operation in northern Iraq
Turkey 14:28
Cost of Turkish defense industry products exported to Azerbaijan announced
Turkey 14:23
TAP to help Albania’s Vlora power plant to get access to gas
Oil&Gas 14:23
Sudanese opposition rejects military's transition plan after day of violence
Other News 14:17
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Public Association appeals to Armenians (VIDEO)
Politics 14:12
Minister: Industrial zones to be created in all Azerbaijani districts
Business 14:02
Chinese, Indian tourists expected to arrive in Azerbaijan this summer - agency
Tourism 13:59
Congress passes $19.1 billion disaster aid bill, sends to Trump
Other News 13:45