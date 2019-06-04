Acting Chairman of Baku Stock Exchange board appointed

4 June 2019 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Acting Chairman of Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) board has been appointed at a meeting of the BSE CJSC shareholders, Trend reports referring to BSE.

As was reported, Chairman of the BSE board Vugar Namazov resigned on his own accord in connection with a new job.

Namazov said that Eldar Abdullayev, member of the BSE board and head of the operations and IT department, will temporarily fulfil the duties of the Chairman of the BSE board.

At the meeting, financial results for 2018 were approved and the budget for 2019 was discussed and approved. During the meeting, a new composition of the audit committee was also formed.

----------

Follow the author on Twitter: @1nasirzade

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 278M manats
Finance 3 June 13:05
Azerbaijan plans to repay part of residual value of mortgage bonds
Economy 30 May 15:39
Most of daily turnover of Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 27 May 18:53
Investors maintain interest in bonds at Baku Stock Exchange
Finance 27 May 09:41
Most of daily turnover of Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 25 May 08:54
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance holds auction to place bonds
Finance 22 May 16:47
Latest
SOCAR discloses amount of revenues from activity in foreign countries
Oil&Gas 19:12
Azerbaijan presented at biggest transport exhibition in Europe for first time (PHOTO)
ICT 19:04
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds
Finance 17:55
Apple CEO says U.S. scrutiny 'fair,' but rejects idea company is a monopoly
Other News 17:46
Azerbaijan to supply syringes to foreign countries
Economy 17:40
Iran, Turkey creating bilateral payment mechanism
Economy 17:36
Kazakhstan, China progressing with project to make textile fiber from plastic
Economy 17:34
Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency: travel companies need insurance mechanisms
Tourism 17:25
Mexico president expects deal with U.S. before June 10 deadline
Other News 17:17