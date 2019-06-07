Russia’s KAMAZ expects to ink contract with Turkmenistan

7 June 2019 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

KAMAZ FTC Corp., a truck manufacturer based in Tatarstan (Russia), in 2019 plans to conclude a contract with Turkmenistan for the supply of about 1,000 vehicles a year, Trend reports with reference to the TASS agency, which in turn refers the company’s director general Sergei Kogogin.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“Negotiations were held (with Turkmenistan) at the highest level, the contract is being prepared,” he noted.

Turkmenistan is one of the biggest and stable markets for the sale of products of the leader of the Russian cargo machinery industry. Over the past ten years, Turkmenistan has received more than 9,000 trucks and special machinery of KAMAZ, and the company continues to promote the development of the country’s fleet of vehicles.

KAMAZ has its dealer network in Turkmenistan, which is represented in the cities of Ashgabat, Balkanabat, Mary and Turkmenabat.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan's GDP grows significantly since beginning of 2019
Economy 13:33
Turkmen delegation taking part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
Turkmenistan 12:36
Japan rendering technical assistance to Turkmenistan in agribusiness dev't
Economy 12:34
Turkmenistan reveals info on state budget execution
Economy 11:44
Turkmenistan appoints extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Netherlands
Turkmenistan 09:36
Turkmen president: Turkmenistan's geostrategic role is growing
Turkmenistan 08:52
Latest
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 150M manats
Finance 14:40
Portal for electronic auctions in Azerbaijan presented in Baku
Business 14:19
Azerbaijan’s Fostanpak expands export of household containers
Economy 14:02
Ban on Chinese telecoms vendors would add $62 billion to 5G bill in Europe
Other News 14:00
Kazakhstan's Aktobe to manufacture soft containers
Economy 13:58
China’s rapid demand growth for natgas set to ease
Oil&Gas 13:39
Number of incoming Georgian tourists down in Turkey
Turkey 13:33
Turkmenistan's GDP grows significantly since beginning of 2019
Economy 13:33
Natural gas consumption to return to pre-2017 trend
Oil&Gas 13:30