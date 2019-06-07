EY and BBG name the winner of the 6th Robin Bennett award (PHOTO)

7 June 2019 15:04 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

Trend:

EY Azerbaijan and British Business Group (BBG) announced the winner of the 6th Robin Bennett Award. It was presented to the British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carole Crofts for her significant contribution to the development of UK-Azerbaijan relations.

The Robin Bennett Award has been founded by EY Azerbaijan and is awarded annually to a member of the business or diplomatic community for their efforts to boost Anglo-Azerbaijani economic and social relations. EY Azerbaijan has traditionally supported the BBG in organizing the award ceremonies.

Turgay Teymurov, Partner at EY Azerbaijan and the member of the BBG Committee, said: “It’s an honor to present this year’s award to Her Excellency Dr Carole Crofts. The award winner is selected by the British Business Group and it means that BBG highly appreciates all the efforts made by Dr Carole Crofts, who passionately served her duty. Since her appointment in 2016, Dr Carole Crofts has been very active in strengthening relations between the UK and Azerbaijan. Britain is by far the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan and its key partner in economic, social and cultural areas.”

Robin Bennett, OBE (1942-2011) was one of the founders of the BBG Azerbaijan. He came to Baku as the Managing Partner of EY and had a long and successful career with the firm.

  • Tags:
  • EY
