Ambassador: Russia, Azerbaijan creating JV for production of medicines

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Russia and Azerbaijan are working on mechanisms for the creation of joint ventures in the pharmaceutical sector under the roadmap, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said on June 10 at a press conference held at the Trend News Agency.

He said that Russia and Azerbaijan are creating a joint venture for the production of medicines.

“The work on the creation of a pharmaceutical JV with the participation of the Russian company “RFarm” and an Azerbaijani company for the production of medicines is almost completed,” he noted. “The joint venture should be called 'Khayat Farm'.”

He said that the creation of the joint venture is expected before the end of this year or in early 2020.

“The implementation of the projects envisaged in the roadmaps in various directions, including the industrial and production sectors, continues,” he noted. “In particular, in this case, a joint pharmaceutical plant is expected to be created in Azerbaijan.”

