CCIAF: Professional Education and Vocational Training for Businesses

The Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIAF) has organized a monthly business meeting on 14th June 2019 at JW Marriott Absheron Hotel, Trend reports referring to Chamber of Commerce.

The topic of the event was “Professional Education and Vocational Training for Businesses”. Among the distinguished guests – were Mr. Rashad Khanlarov, Director of Baku State Industry and Innovation Vocational Training Centre; Mr. Parviz Yusifov, Director of State Vocational Education Agency, Mrs. Aygun Hajiyeva, Associate Vice-Rector, Executive Education, ADA University, Ms. Charlotte Payen, Secretary General of UFAZ and Mrs. Reyhan Huseynova, Co-Chair of University Foundation Center.

The event started with the speech of Mr. Parviz Yusifov. He pointed out the Vocational Education system in Azerbaijan, strategic road maps for development of vocational education and training system. Information about modern vocational education centers and 10 pilot institutions were presented to participants as well. Mr. Yusifov highlighted the significance of international cooperation and mentioned joint programs, cooperation perspectives of the Agency.

Afterwards, Mr. Rashad Khanlarov informed guests about Baku State Industry and Innovation Vocational Training Centre, its legal bases and mission; highlighted that the aim of the Centre is to bring best-in-class vocational education to Azerbaijan, prepare Azerbaijani talents to meet global industry needs. Furthermore, the attendees were briefed about the areas of specialization, relevant educational model and textbooks; research of the Centre on the improvement of training programs, the formation of a project-based learning environment.

Thereafter, Mrs. Aygun Hajiyeva talked about ADA University Executive Education, its advantages and shared information about a new joint program - Adaptive Strategic Execution Program (ASEP). Following this, Ms. Charlotte Payen spoke about educational environment at UFAZ and the role of their university in training high-skilled workforce.

Last speaker, Mrs. Reyhan Huseynova introduced guests to University Foundation Center, its projects & programs, centers, and spoke about the importance of the center in preparing students for vocational programs and supporting them in enrollment procedures to several universities.

After their speeches, each speaker welcomed questions from the audience. The event was concluded by а networking session.

