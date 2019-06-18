Bakcell teaches children to use the internet safely (PHOTO)

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider in Azerbaijan, together with ENGINET, being the first FTTH provider in the country, organized promotional activities aimed at raising awareness on the safe internet usage, Trend reports referring to the company.

The activities were held in various parks of Baku, on the occasion of the International Day for Protection of Children.

During the activities organized as part of the Safe Internet project, children and their parents received detailed information about dangerous content on the internet, tips on safe internet usage, as well as information about the Safe Internet package developed jointly by Bakcell and ENGINET.

It should be noted that Bakcell ensures safe internet browsing for children by means of its “Safe Internet” package, which was launched several years ago and now has become available in the company’s 4G network. Thanks to these internet packages and the “Internet Filtering Service” of ENGINET, Bakcell customers have the possibility to protect their children from any harmful and unwanted content.

Visit https://www.bakcell.com/en/internet-safe-internet for more detailed information about the “Safe Internet” service of Bakcell.

