53rd meeting of PABSEC General Assembly kicks off in Baku

20 June 2019 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The 53rd meeting of the General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The meeting's agenda includes topics related to the economy, trade, technology, ecology, culture, education, and legal and political issues.

Representatives of international organizations, groups of observers from the parliaments of numerous states are taking part in the meeting along with the delegations of member countries.

