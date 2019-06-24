Georgian winery announced winner of EU prize

24 June 2019 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The Georgian wine company Shilda was awarded the EU Sustainable Energy Award for the Eastern Partnership countries at an award ceremony in Brussels, Trend reports with reference to commersant.ge.

Founded in 2014, the Shilda winery is located in Kakheti, the main area of wine growing in Georgia. Taking part in the Caucasus Energy Efficiency Program (Energycredit Georgia), supported by the European Union and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the company began using an energy efficient wine production process, making it the first energy efficient and environmentally friendly wine producer in the region. Currently, the winery consumes 60% less energy and saves more than €60,000 annually on its energy bills.

Selected finalists including Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus and others, participated in an open voting, which was held online for two weeks from April 28 to May 9, 2019.

The EU Sustainable Energy Award for the Eastern Partnership countries is part of EU Sustainable Energy Week 2019 (EUSEW) and was, for the first time, extended to include six Eastern EU neighbors.

