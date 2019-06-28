EU and Eastern partners discuss environment protection

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

On 27-28 June, the EU, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine meet to define priorities, targets, and specific actions to work together and further protect the environment and actively use opportuinities for greener development, Trend reports via euneighbours.eu.

Under the EU-funded “European Union for Environment” (EU4Environment) program, high-level representatives from Eastern Partner countries, European Union Member States, European Union institutions, international partners (OECD, UNECE, UN Environment, UNIDO, and the World Bank) took part in an inaugural event in Brussels.

The event provided the opportunity for all partners to agree on country-specific work plans to improve and implement policies that can spur an environmentally friendly economic growth, and enhance societies’ resilience and citizens’ well-being.

Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine are committed to actively implement the Sustainable Development Goals and other international commitments, including those tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement. In addition, within the framework of the Eastern Partnership, the European Union together with all partners have also agreed to certain targets under the “20 Deliverables for 2020”. In this context, the EU4Environment program is supporting the countries to transition towards greener, more efficient and sustainable economies, as well as to addressing environmental challenges. Complementary measures will be implemented under EU4Climate program.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news