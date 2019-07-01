Georgia becomes member of International Olive Council

1 July 2019 16:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia has become a member of the International Olive Council, Trend reports citing bizzone.info.

This decision was made at the session of the International Olive Council held in Morocco.

“With the support of state projects and following the principles of the modern market, hundreds of hectares of various perennial crops, including olive orchards, have been planted in Georgia," said Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia, Levan Davitashvili.

"The soil and climatic conditions of Georgia are favorable for the cultivation of this crop and Georgia is interested in carrying out activities in the olive industry. There are plantations in the country, and olive oil is produced. Our goal is to promote the cultivation of climatic adapted crops in Georgia,” he added.

During the session, a special document confirming Georgia’s membership in the International Olive Council was transferred to the president of the Georgia Olive Growers Association Georgi Svanidze.

The International Olive Council was established in 1959 on the basis of the International Agreement on Olive Oil. The main purpose of the council is to develop the agricultural production of the olive industry and improve product quality around the world.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
How can Georgia resolve problem of electricity deficit?
Economy 14:30
Price of Iran's domestic rice drops after increase of foreign rice consumption
Iran 09:16
Strong Canada April GDP suggests economic slowdown is ending
Other News 28 June 17:35
Factors impacting economic growth in Georgia revealed
Economy 28 June 17:15
Chief of IMF's Mission to Azerbaijan talks country's GDP
Business 27 June 17:51
Georgian minister talks co-op with Kazakhstan's Air Astana president
Tourism 27 June 10:18
Latest
Minister: Azerbaijan been long making efforts to bring expert commission to occupied lands
Politics 17:31
Oil market to see tightening in supply and demand balance in 2H2019
Oil&Gas 17:28
Azerbaijani oil prices for June 24-28
Oil&Gas 17:25
Japan Bank for International Cooperation eyes new projects in Turkmenistan
Economy 17:19
EU leaders suspend talks without deal on top jobs, Macron fumes
Europe 17:19
Omani rep: Baku is great place for holding int'l events
Politics 17:09
Uzbek Namangan region to get $1.3 B for projects
Economy 17:07
Azerbaijan astonishes with its unique architecture - Mohamed Athman
Politics 17:06
Several cultural monuments no longer in danger – Mechtild Rossler
Politics 16:55