Azerbaijani company “Sab” decides on new export direction

2 July 2019 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan to purchase hardware via tender
Tenders 14:51
Exploded vessel in Petkim port doesn’t belong to SOCAR (UPDATED)
Oil&Gas 14:46
Mortgage lending down in Azerbaijan
Business 14:32
UNESCO session participants in Baku mull report on strengthening dialogue (PHOTO)
Politics 14:23
Australian rep: Baku - wonderful city with both old and modern architecture
Politics 14:05
It feels safe in Baku - Russian expert
Politics 13:45
Latest
Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan to purchase hardware via tender
Tenders 14:51
Uzbekistan to create two companies for development of Fergana Valley
Economy 14:49
Exploded vessel in Petkim port doesn’t belong to SOCAR (UPDATED)
Oil&Gas 14:46
Turkey, China eye to increase trade - Erdogan
Turkey 14:36
OPEC decision not positive for global economy?
Oil&Gas 14:34
Mortgage lending down in Azerbaijan
Business 14:32
Erdogan talks on significance of BTK railway
Turkey 14:28
CNN: Azerbaijan culinary gateway to the East
Society 14:25
UNESCO session participants in Baku mull report on strengthening dialogue (PHOTO)
Politics 14:23