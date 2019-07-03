Uzbekistan Airways publishes schedule of flights to Tbilisi

3 July 2019 09:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

From July 16, 2019, Uzbekistan Airways introduces new regular passenger flights on Tashkent-Tbilisi-Tashkent route with a frequency of 2 times a week on Tuesdays and Fridays, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Flights will be carried out according to the following schedule (GMT +5):

Tuesday: HY-745 Tashkent 15:50 - Tbilisi 18:30

Tuesday: HY-746 Tbilisi 19:30 - Tashkent 23:50

Friday: HY-745 Tashkent 08:00 - Tbilisi 10:40

Friday: HY-746 Tbilisi 11:40 - Tashkent 16:00

Flights will be operated by modern Airbus-320 aircraft.

Direct air communication between Uzbekistan and Georgia has been absent since the collapse of the USSR.

Earlier, Trend reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 21 signed a decree banning Russian airlines from July 8 to transport Russian citizens to Georgia. Tour operators and agents are advised not to sell vouchers.

In turn, the Uzbek airlines are going to ensure the transit of tourists from Russia to Georgia after the opening of direct flights.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia discusses prospects for cooperation with World Bank
Economy 2 July 18:52
Best passports of 2019: Uzbekistan on 88th place
Economy 2 July 18:36
Uzbek Neftegazinvest extends tender for supply of spare parts
Tenders 2 July 17:46
Uzbekistan may export products of Russian chemical company
Economy 2 July 17:21
National Bank of Georgia to upgrade banknotes
Economy 2 July 17:10
Uzbekistan Airways announces tender to buy rechargeable batteries
Tenders 2 July 17:00
Latest
Bitcoin trade in Iran awaits legal approval
Economy 10:32
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan continues to grow
Finance 10:26
Oil market to have tight supply-demand balance for remainder of 2019
Oil&Gas 10:21
Equinor eyes to start seismic survey in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 10:10
Japan, hit by torrential rains, orders 800,000 to evacuate
Other News 10:07
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:06
Prices of 23 foreign currencies increase in Iran, while prices of 11 currencies decrease
Finance 10:01
Turkmen state oil concern to buy drilling equipment via tender
Tenders 09:50
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42