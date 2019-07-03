Azerbaijan ranked fifth among CIS countries in exports

3 July 2019 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan ranks fifth in terms of exports and sixth in imports among the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS),Trend reports with reference to the CIS Committee.

According to statistics from the Commonwealth, in the first quarter of 2019, Azerbaijan exported goods worth of $ 4.5 billion. The country's imports for the same period amounted to 3.1 billion dollars. In addition to Azerbaijan, only two CIS countries had a positive balance of trade turnover - Russia and Kazakhstan. Russia exported goods and services in the amount of $ 104.4 billion, and Kazakhstan - for $ 13.3 billion, while Russia's imports amounted to $ 56 billion, and Kazakhstan's $ 7 billion.

According to import indicators, except for Russia, the volumes of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine are larger than Azerbaijan.

Author: Badalov Rovshan

@badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbek airline CAP buys building materials via tender
Tenders 18:19
Insurance market improves in Azerbaijan
Finance 18:14
Statistics of grain harvesting in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:03
Azerbaijan's manufacturer to provide sports lovers with milk products
Business 17:57
Azerbaijan recalculates CTP insurance tariffs
Finance 17:53
Azerbaijan increases production of electricity
Oil&Gas 17:46
Latest
Average monthly salary increases in Baku
Economy 18:20
Uzbek airline CAP buys building materials via tender
Tenders 18:19
Insurance market improves in Azerbaijan
Finance 18:14
Azerbaijani company to launch new dairy production line
Economy 18:12
Statistics of grain harvesting in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:03
Italy avoids EU sanction threat over its debt, for now
Other News 18:01
Turnover in Baku's catering sector grows
Economy 17:58
Azerbaijan's manufacturer to provide sports lovers with milk products
Business 17:57
Azerbaijan recalculates CTP insurance tariffs
Finance 17:53