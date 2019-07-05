Number of vehicles in Turkey increases

5 July 2019 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In May 2019, the number of vehicles used in Turkey increased by 6.3 percent, compared to the same month of 2018, and reached 23.039 million units, Trend reports via Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

During the reported period, the share of cars was 54.2 percent, vans and trucks accounted for 16.4 percent, motorcycles - for 14.2 percent, tractors - for 8.2 percent, and other vehicles - for 7 percent.

According to TUIK, 13.2 percent of vehicles used in May 2019 accounted for Renault, 13.9 percent for Fiat, 7.9 percent for Volkswagen, 6.6 percent for Peugeot, and 6.5 percent for Honda. The remaining 48.1 percent accounted for other car brands.

Turkey ranks sixth in Europe in car production. Models of Ford, FIAT, Renault, Toyota, Honda, Opel, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and MAN are currently assembled in Turkey. Turkey also manufactures local brands of buses such as BMC, Temsa and Otokar.

