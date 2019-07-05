Uzbekistan to build tallest skyscraper in Central Asia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

A skyscraper more than 215 meters high will be erected on the territory of Tashkent City; thereby; it will become the highest building in Central Asia, Trend reports citing Sputnik Uzbekistan.

The official name of this object will be announced after August 15.

The construction of 50-storey building on the territory of a little more than one and a half hectares is proceeding at a fast pace. At the end of June, 2019, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev appreciated the construction progress of Tashkent City.

Foundations of more than 50 buildings have been laid on the territory of the international business center. The Congress Hall and the Hilton Hotel are being actively built.

Tashkent City is the first business center in Uzbekistan and it consists of eight modern lots. The project will be implemented in four years. Offices, restaurants, cafes, apartments and luxury housing will be located on an area of ​​about 80 hectares, and a small park with an artificial lake will be set up in the center.

