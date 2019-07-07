IMF: Growth in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector expected to come at around 2.8%

7 July 2019 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Growth in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector is expected to come at around 2.8 percent in 2019-2020, IMF Mission Chief for Azerbaijan Natalia Tamirisa said in an interview with Trend.

"In our view, the recent increases in wages, pensions, and social assistance, and measures to reduce tax and debt burdens will have a positive impact on non-oil growth over the next two years," she said.

She also noted that the acceleration of GDP growth in Azerbaijan in the medium term, as well as the diversification of the economy, require deepening and expansion of structural reforms aimed at increasing the role of the private sector and improving governance and transparency.

The IMF office opened in Baku in 1992. Azerbaijan received IMF loans for the support of economic reforms from 1995 to 2005. Azerbaijan fully repaid the IMF loans.

Since 2005, Azerbaijan sees no need for financial resources of the IMF, so since 2006, the cooperation with the fund is implemented within consultations and technical assistance on key areas of macroeconomic policy.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
IMF hopes Georgia's economic indicators to remain in agreed parameters
Economy 6 July 14:58
IMF forecasts Azerbaijan’s oil sector to grow
Oil&Gas 6 July 07:30
David Lipton to serve as acting managing director: IMF board
Other News 3 July 08:02
Ranking of exporters in non-oil sector of Azerbaijan
Economy 29 June 09:33
Azerbaijan increases non-oil exports by 12% in May
Business 28 June 19:43
IMF: Growth in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector expected to grow
Economy 28 June 14:23
Latest
Car bomb kills 12 in Afghanistan's eastern Ghazni
World 10:33
Two dead in South Australian plane crash
Other News 09:58
Comparatively quiet situation observed on line of contact of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40
Greeks vote as leftist Syriza days in power seem numbered
Europe 09:19
Egyptian FA president resigns, head coach sacked after AFCON early exit
World 08:47
Two dead in South Australian plane crash
World 08:08
No single case of Ebola in West Nile
World 07:53
US financier Jeffrey Epstein arrested over allegations of sex trafficking minors
World 07:17
Wife of legendary actor of 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' dies from cancer
World 06:31