Direct flights between Tbilisi, Sofia may be established

11 July 2019 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The prospect of direct flights between Tbilisi and Sofia will contribute to the development of contacts between nations and enhance cooperation in the field of tourism, said Deputy Prime Minister of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zakhareva at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze, Trend reports with reference to apsny.ge.

The meeting was held within the framework of the Batumi international conference that is taking place in Georgia.

At the meeting the parties discussed relations between Georgia and Bulgaria and the importance of deepening trade and economic ties.

The Deputy PM of Bulgaria reaffirmed her strong support for the European integration of Georgia and noted that this course will continue both in a bilateral and in an international format.

Mamuka Bakhtadze thanked Zakhareva for participating in the Batumi International Conference and for supporting Georgia.

