Turkmenistan aims to strengthen multi-vector co-op with EU - president

18 July 2019 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 18

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her election as President of European Commission, Trend reports with reference to a published letter.

“We in Turkmenistan highly value relations with the EU and aim at further developing and strengthening our multi-vector and effective cooperation,” reads the letter.

The EU office will open in Turkmenistan in the near future. Brussels is committed to implementing a project designed to bring Turkmen hydrocarbon energy resources to European markets. The negotiations have been underway since 2011.

The project of laying a 300-kilometer gas pipeline along the bottom of the Caspian Sea to the shores of Azerbaijan is the optimal choice for the delivery of Turkmen gas to Turkey and the European market.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss joint satellite project - minister (Exclusive)
Economy 15:29
China allocates over $3M for development of Uzbek cotton industry
Economy 12:50
Turkmenistan's region announces tender for construction of new settlements
Tenders 12:26
Major Russian oil company enters Uzbekistani market
Oil&Gas 12:15
Public-private partnership project worth nearly $12M to be realized in Kazakhstan
Economy 12:06
CNPC prepares tender for provision of various services in Turkmenistan
Tenders 11:53
Latest
Azerbaijani chocolate products may appear in US
Economy 16:16
President Aliyev: I hope that we will make joint efforts for further expansion of Azerbaijan-EU relations
Politics 16:15
Azerbaijani confectionery factory eyes to increase production volumes
Economy 16:03
Azerbaijani bread producer company eyes to open new store in Baku
Economy 16:02
Lufthansa plane evacuated at Belgrade airport after bomb threat call
Other News 15:58
Cargo transportation up in Azerbaijan
Economy 15:50
Turkey’s former PM Ahmet Davutoglu doesn’t exclude creation of new political party
Turkey 15:35
South Korean political leaders vow to work together to resolve Japan dispute
Other News 15:32
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss joint satellite project - minister (Exclusive)
Economy 15:29