Turkmenistan aims to strengthen multi-vector co-op with EU - president

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 18

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her election as President of European Commission, Trend reports with reference to a published letter.

“We in Turkmenistan highly value relations with the EU and aim at further developing and strengthening our multi-vector and effective cooperation,” reads the letter.

The EU office will open in Turkmenistan in the near future. Brussels is committed to implementing a project designed to bring Turkmen hydrocarbon energy resources to European markets. The negotiations have been underway since 2011.

The project of laying a 300-kilometer gas pipeline along the bottom of the Caspian Sea to the shores of Azerbaijan is the optimal choice for the delivery of Turkmen gas to Turkey and the European market.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news