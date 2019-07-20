Kazakhstan interested in Japanese expertise in seismic-resistant construction (Exclusive)

20 July 2019 08:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The areas of cooperation between Kazakh scientific research and design institute for construction and architecture (KazSRICA) and The Japan Society of Seismic Isolation (JSSI) will be selected based on the development interests of the construction industry in Kazakhstan and Japan, a spokesperson for the Institute told Trend.

Recently, KazSRICA and JSSI agreed on holding joint scientific research projects.

"This memorandum was signed with a vision of experience exchange and development of seismic construction technologies in both countries. The memorandum oversees cooperation for the period of five years," the spokesperson said.

"Japan is among worldwide leaders in manufacturing of seismic-resistant structures, which is why Kazakhstan and the institute in particular are interested in the experience of practical use of seismic resistant pillars in construction," the spokesperson added.

According to KazSRICA, the institute is interested in studying expertise of specialists of JSSI in the area of using new materials and structures in seismic resistant construction, including providing building with seismic resistance.

KazSRICA is the only state scientific research and design institute of construction and architecture in the field of effective development of complex construction in Kazakhstan, including areas with particularly complex engineering and geological conditions and regions prone to earthquakes. The Institute was established in September of 1931.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medical supplies via tender
Tenders 10:58
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest extends tender for all-terrain vehicles
Tenders 09:50
Trump offers to help ease tension in Japan-South Korea dispute
Other News 09:45
Dollar to tenge rate surpasses historical maximum
Finance 19 July 18:30
Kazakhstan to implement tourism project worth nearly $150M
Tourism 19 July 17:53
Britain and Sweden agree to co-operate on fighter plans
Other News 19 July 17:53
Latest
César Pelli, Argentine architect behind the Petronas Towers, dies aged 92
Other News 11:32
Georgia to construct underground gas storage
Oil&Gas 11:23
Prices of 24 foreign currencies increase in Iran
Finance 11:18
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 19 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:06
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medical supplies via tender
Tenders 10:58
Construction acceleration of Central Asia – China pipeline discussed in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:56
Demand for purchase of real estate decreases in Georgia
Finance 10:54
China Southern Airlines to receive $4 billion capital injection
China 10:54
Ahead of U.S. deadline, Mexico minister has fulfilled migration enforcement pledge
Other News 10:21