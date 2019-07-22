Roscosmos and Kazakhstan to develop base of Baikonur Cosmodrome

22 July 2019 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Issues on further cooperation with Roscosmos and activities aimed at development of Baikonur city were discussed in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to press office of akimat (administractive center) of Kyzylorda region.

The discussion took place within the working visit of the Governor of the region Iskakov Kuanyshbek to Baikonur city, where he held a meeting with Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin.

Parties discussed issues suggested by the governor of the region to be included in the agenda of the fourth meeting of Russia-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Baikonur Complex to be held in Moscow in late July. They include signing of long-term Baikonur development program, creation of special economic zone within the territory of the complex, privatization of housing by citizens, simplification of admission to the city and decrease of municipal services tariffs.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to implement such visits more often.

Baikonur is a city of republic significance in Kazakhstan on the northern bank of the Syr Darya river, rented and administered by Russia. It was constructed to service the Baikonur Cosmodrome. The rented area is an ellipse measuring 90 kilometeres east to west and by 85 km north to south, with the cosmodrome situated at the area's center.

