Kazakhstan, Israel talk direct flights launch

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Ambassador of Israel to Kazakhstan Liat Wexelman proposed to launch direct flights between two countries, Trend reports with reference to Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan.

The suggestion was made within the meeting of the ambassador with the Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Committee of Civil Aviation Talgat Lastaev.

According to existing agreements, the countries may currently implement a limited number of flights. Taking this into consideration, Wexelman suggested to launch direct flights between the countries with a purpose to further develop cooperation and increase tourism traffic between countries.

Wexelman proposed to launch direct flights by providing Chinese Hainan Airlines company with fifth freedom of the air. The company currently implements direct air flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai.

Following the meeting, both parties agreed to continue the work on establishing direct flights between the countries.

