Azerbaijan, Iran eye to further develop economic co-op

5 August 2019 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

Iranian companies are expanding their activity in Azerbaijan in such spheres as industry, construction, services, communications, trade, transport and agriculture thanks to favorable business environment, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The remarks were made at the meetings with Iranian officials held during the visit of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission for Economic, Commercial and Humanitarian Cooperation Shahin Mustafayev to Iran.

The sides stressed that there is a huge potential in expanding ties in the field of transport, energy, industry, health care, agriculture, ICT, tourism and other spheres. One of the important fields of interaction between Azerbaijan and Iran are transport and transit, in particular, the development of the North-South international transport corridor.

It was noted that the expansion of cooperation in the transport sector will help strengthen the transport-transit and trade-economic potential of Azerbaijan and Iran along with an increase in the volume of cargo transportation.

During the meetings, the sides stressed the launch of a pilot e-TIR project, which envisages full carrying out of transit operations in e-form between the two countries to improve the operation of border checkpoints.

Azerbaijan and Iran are also working on joint projects in the field of engineering, pharmaceuticals and the food industry.

The Azerbaijani delegation held the meetings with Head of the Iranian presidential administration Mahmoud Vaezi, Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Co-chair of Azerbaijan-Iran intergovernmental joint commission Farhad Dejpasand, Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and other heads of the Iranian ministries and agencies.

