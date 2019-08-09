Official lari exchange rates on August 9

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

One USD costs 2.9488 lari, euro - 3.3038 lari, British pound - 3.5840 lari on August 9, Trend reports with reference to the National Bank of Georgia.

On August 8, one USD was 2.9338 lari, euro was 3.2806 lari, and the British pound was 3.5628 lari.

Since June 20, lari against the dollar has fallen by 6.6 percent. If on June 20 the official LARİ-USD rate was 2.7871, then by August 1 it had already reached a record low of 2.9718 lari per one USD.

After that, on August 1, the National Bank sold over 32 million dollars at an auction, as a result of which lari strengthened by 1.4 percent. However, starting on August 5, lari began to depreciate again.

