Over 100 tons of gasoline sold at Uzbek Commodity Exchange

16 August 2019 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan to build 19 micro HPP instead of 32
Oil&Gas 10:58
Uzbekistan starts selling Chevrolet Malibu 1.5 Turbo
Finance 09:58
China-Uzbekistan JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 15 August 17:49
Uzbekistan plans to introduce three different electricity tariffs
Oil&Gas 15 August 17:48
Euro rate in Uzbekistan exceeds 10,000 soums
Finance 15 August 17:20
Fitch assigns rating to National Bank of Uzbekistan
Finance 15 August 17:08
Latest
Kazakhstan sees trade turnover decrease with EAEU partners
Economy 12:07
List of visa-free countries for Azerbaijani citizens updated
Tourism 12:05
Iran tanker may leave Gibraltar on Friday, U.S. legal bid still looms
Other News 12:03
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for repo transactions
Finance 11:53
Tourism income decreases by $57.8M in Georgia
Tourism 11:44
TAP works in Greece, Albania nearing completion
Oil&Gas 11:31
Seadrill venture in $656 million Qatar rig contract
Arab World 11:31
TAP to help Europe shift to economy with low carbon-dioxide share
Oil&Gas 11:24
Kyrgyz ex-president to remain in custody upon Bishkek city court’s decision
Kyrgyzstan 11:22