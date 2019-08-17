Azerbaijan to buy new types of plants from the Netherlands

17 August 2019 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzAgro company, engaged in the cultivation of flowers, intends to purchase new types of plants, Marketing Manager of the company Murad Mirzayev told Trend.

"The matter rests in the purchase of new types of roses," he added.

"We intend to buy seeds mainly from the Netherlands and Germany," Mirzayev said. "Presently, five types of roses grow in the greenhouse complex located in Shamkir, but three types of roses are in the greatest demand in the domestic market, namely, Myrna, Red Naomi, and White Naomi. The seeds were imported from the Netherlands. The flowers are planned to be sold in the domestic market."

The manager stressed that earlier, besides the flowers, tomatoes were also grown in the greenhouse complex.

"We have focused only on the cultivation of roses because the results of testing for the production of tomatoes were unsuccessful," Mirzayev said.

The company is part of the Synergy Group. The equipment imported from Israel and the Netherlands is used for the flowers growing.

