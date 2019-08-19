Turkmenistan, Austria hold business negotiations

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 19

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) hosted a meeting with business delegation from Austria, Trend reports referring to UIET.

The event was attended by the Chairman of Austrian-Turkmen Society Neda Berger.

The parties noted the positive experience of cooperation between UIET and their Austrian counterparts in such areas as agriculture, food and soft drink production, and the supply of high-tech equipment, the information said.

Today, the priority issues of interaction with European partners include joint innovative production in the trade sector, taking into account the ever-growing export potential of domestic producers, and in the field of agriculture, according to the UIET.

Companies such as WOMA GmbH, Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, Unger Stahlbau GmbH, Schrack Seconet AG, Oswelt GmbH, AME International, Landhof, Schlafhorst, Truetzschler, Uster, Strabag SE show interest in the Turkmen market.

Austria is evaluating local projects in the field of agricultural processing and food production. The possibilities of participation in the projects for the construction of livestock farms in Turkmenistan, along with the supply of equipment for the production of meat and dairy products, are being considered.

Negotiations are underway for establishing business contacts between Turkmenistan’s Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International, a leading corporate and investment bank in Austria and in Central and Eastern Europe.

Cooperation with Austria may also involve the creation of joint innovative industries in the free economic zones of Turkmenistan and in the construction of plants for the production of mineral fertilizers, petrochemical and gas chemical products.

The promising areas of interaction include mining and the creation of high-tech enterprises in the manufacturing, mining and paper industries, in the field of logistics, as well as textile and leather industries.

The attraction of European technologies to the chemical industry and the manufacturing of non-metallic mineral products (glass, ceramics, etc.) is also important, UIET said.

