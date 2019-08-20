Cement export from Azerbaijan to Georgia grows by over 12%

20 August 2019 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan reduces oil pumping via BTC
Oil&Gas 11:21
Azerbaijan's output of oil products up
Oil&Gas 11:11
Azerbaijan imports nearly 460 tons of medicines from Georgia
Economy 10:59
Car production volumes grow in Azerbaijan
Economy 10:53
Problems of parallel importing and import of counterfeit products in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 10:46
Azerbaijan reduces oil production by 2.5 percent
Oil&Gas 10:44
Latest
Ukrzaliznytsia to purchase of all fuel volume for 2020
Oil&Gas 11:48
Italy needs 50 billion euro budget for 'shock' stimulus
Europe 11:47
US sees monthly record in natgas deliveries to LNG export facilities
Oil&Gas 11:45
Next ceasefire monitoring to be held on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian armed forces
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:42
Turkmenistan, UK discuss prospects for trade and economic cooperation
Economy 11:41
Revenues of mobile operators in Azerbaijan slightly up
Economy 11:24
Asia, Middle East to lead global LNG regasification industry by 2023
Oil&Gas 11:24
Fate of Brexit deal in hands of the EU: UK Conservative chairman
Other News 11:23
Azerbaijan reduces oil pumping via BTC
Oil&Gas 11:21