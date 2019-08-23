Azerbaijan to hold presentation on tourism sector in three countries

23 August 2019 21:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

The Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency is preparing a presentation on the development of Azerbaijan’s tourism sector in three countries, Kanan Guluzade, head of the PR department of the State Tourism Agency, told Trend on Aug. 21.

"The presentation will be held in Russia, China and India," he added. "The first presentation will take place in early September this year in three Russian cities, namely Yekaterinburg, Kazan and Moscow. Afterwards, a similar event will be held in three major Indian cities and in three Chinese cities. Currently, the State Tourism Agency is closely working on these projects."

"The State Tourism Agency is also working on the development of a number of important documents, in particular, on the concept of attracting foreign investments in the Azerbaijani tourism sector," Guluzade added.

"This is the concept of attracting investments in agro-tourism to popularize this type of tourism among foreign guests," he said. "At the same time, the options for the development of ecotourism in Azerbaijan are being considered within the approved documents."

