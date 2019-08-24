Agreement between Uzbekistan, UAE on visa exemption entered into force

24 August 2019 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 24

By Fakhri Vakilov -Trend:

The protocol on cooperation between the Government of Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates on the mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic passports from visa requirements entered into force on August 23, 2019, Trend reports with reference to Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

The document was signed on March 25, 2019 in Abu Dhabi during the official visit of the president of Uzbekistan to the UAE.

It regulates the granting citizens of Uzbekistan and the UAE, who are holders of diplomatic passports, the right to enter, leave, follow transit and stay in the territory of the state of the other side without issuing visas for up to 90 days.

Given the intensification of bilateral cooperation with the UAE, the protocol contributes to the prompt resolution of organizational issues during visits of official representatives of the two countries who have diplomatic passports, the ministry said.

