Russian online retailer to help Kazakh exporters enter international markets

27 August 2019 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Construction of Kazakhstan’s Saryarka pipeline not be finished this year
Oil&Gas 12:10
Kazakhstan’s Mangistaumunaigaz to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 10:38
China's July industrial profits swing to growth but outlook clouded
China 10:21
Kazakhstan appoints ambassador to Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 10:02
Russian president congratulates Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
Politics 26 August 22:12
Kazakhstan realizes projects to develop tourism potential
Tourism 26 August 17:42
Latest
Uzbekistan to start rare medicines production
Economy 13:55
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade
Politics 13:49
Two more NBCOs receive licenses in Azerbaijan
Finance 13:47
100 km of rails to be laid in Iran’s Ardabil province
Economy 13:44
Swiss National Bank in close contact with authorities on Libra
Europe 13:38
Grape and Wine Festival to be held in Azerbaijan with support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation
Business 13:28
Capital of Azerbaijan’s NBCO increases
Finance 13:13
Belarusian airline increases frequency of flights to Georgia
Tourism 13:11
U.S. threat to French wine receding, but not lifted
Other News 13:11