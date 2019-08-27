Uzbekistan, India enter new level of economic co-op

27 August 2019 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 27

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

First meeting of the Uzbek-Indian Committee on coordination and practical implementation of bilateral projects was held at the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of the ministry.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India Farhod Arziev, the heads of ministries and departments that are part of the Committee, as well as senior officials of the ministry and representatives of the Andijan region administration.

During the meeting, the sides thoroughly analyzed projects that are being implemented in Uzbekistan together with leading Indian companies. In particular, they discussed the prospects of the projects that will be implemented in the territory of the Andijan-Farm Free Economic Zone.

The parties considered proposals for the further development of the bilateral relations, for new agreements on the implementation of investment projects and for the increase in trade.

At the meeting, specific measures were identified to achieve the planned results for each project and agreement with Indian partners.

