Spheres of interest for cooperation of European business with Kazakhstan revealed (Exclusive)

27 August 2019 21:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Currently, automobile market and further development of Kazakhstan’s consumer goods market are of significant interest to European partners, CEO of Association of European Business (AEB) Frank Schauff told Trend in an interview.

According to Schauff, over the course of last few years, Kazakhstan has significantly increased its position in Doing Business global index and has even taken leading positions by some indicators.

"This is the sign of the high development level of country’s entrepreneurship, which is very attractive for foreign investors," he said.

He also noted the politic and economic stability of the country, as well as dynamic development of the country as a member of Eurasian Customs Union as the reasons for increasing interest in cooperating with Kazakhstan.

"We know that Kazakhstan is the second among countries of Eurasian Economic Union by the size of population and GDP. The main driver of the country’s development is high-volume export of mineral and energy resources. Country’s agriculture is also an important area of its economy," Schauff said.

He further stated that automobile market and further development of Kazakhstan’s consumer goods market are of significant interest to European partners.

"This is why the existing Kazakhstan’s policy for development of small and medium business aimed at creation of new high technology manufacturing with most added value is an important positive factor," Schauff added.

Talking about the results of the cooperation of the member companies of AEB with Kazakhstan, he stated that these companies have been operating in the country in spheres such as energy, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, food industry and others.

"Furthermore, in July 2019, AEB together with the embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia and Trade Representation of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation has held a presentation on Kazakhstan’s investments potential for representatives of European business in Moscow," Schauff remarked.

He added that within of the event, the member companies of AEB have got acquainted with large-scale work on improving business climate and supporting foreign investors, which is being carried out Kazakhstan.

He further commented on high level of interest of European business in progressive development of mutually beneficial cooperation and expansion of business relations with Kazakhstan, given that over 90 member parties of AEB participated in the presentation.

"Furthermore, Astana Economic Forum is also very popular among foreign investors, making it a very influential international platform to discuss issues of developing global economy and finances," Schauff concluded.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan to increase trade turnover and oil extraction volumes
Economy 18:33
Total funding of renewable energy projects by Development Bank of Kazakhstan exceeds $140M (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 18:12
Uzbekistan, India enter new level of economic co-op
Economy 17:28
KazTransGas announces tender for laying of pipelines
Tenders 16:59
Polish government approves balanced budget for 2020
Europe 16:49
Kazakhstan to decrease budget deficit to 1.5 percent of GDP
Finance 16:41
Latest
Tbilisi: Harmony of antiquity with modernity (PHOTO)
South Caucasus 19:21
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 19:17
China Development Bank to finance upgrading Uzbek aircraft fleet
Economy 19:03
Azerbaijan’s MFA: There is no “people of Nagorno-Karabakh” concept
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:52
Gasoline and diesel put up for sale on Iran Energy Exchange
Oil&Gas 18:43
Kazakhstan to increase trade turnover and oil extraction volumes
Economy 18:33
Production of paint and varnish products up in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:29
Iranian officials talk impact of Zarif's visit to France on Iran Stock Exchange
Economy 18:27
Iran’s Khorasan Steel Complex Company exports products worth $50M
Economy 18:16