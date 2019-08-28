US dollar in Kazakhstan nearing 388 tenge

28 August 2019 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova – Trend:

Following the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange’s session on August 28, 2019, weighted average dollar rate amounted to 387.55 tenge second day in a row, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

The minimum rate was at the level of 387.30 tenge per dollar, the maximum – 388.50 tenge, and the closing rate was 387.30 tenge per dollar. The volume of trading in US dollar amounted to over $123.270 million, and 427 currency transactions were made.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the American currency was 388.5 tenge and 389.5 tenge respectively.

The official exchange rate set by National Bank of Kazakhstan stood at 387.5 tenge per one US dollar.

On July 26, 2019 the dollar rate during stock session equaled 384.92 tenge, having exceeded its maximal historical record. As of August 8, 2019, one dollar cost 387.73 tenge.

Weighted average dollar rate during the session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on August 9, 2019 amounted to 387.44 tenge, having strengthened for the first time since the recent breaking of the historical record.

