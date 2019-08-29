German investments in Kazakhstan exceed $4B (Exclusive)

29 August 2019 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug 29

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Germany is among prioritized countries, which are of long-term export interest to Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan told Trend.

"Currently Germany is already among main trade partners of Kazakhstan," the source in the ministry said.

"The trade and economic relations between two countries are characterized by steady strengthening and search for new ways of cooperation on regional and federal level," the source stated.

Furthermore, as the source noted referring to the statistics data of Kazakhstan, the volume of trade turnover between countries amounted to $2.1 billion in 2018, including $0.5 billion worth of export and $1.6 billion worth of import.

"In turn, the volume of investments traffic from Germany to Kazakhstan amounted to $4.4 billion during the period from 2005 to 2018," the source said.

Thus, the key role in strengthening of bilateral cooperation between countries play joint institutes and initiatives such as Kazakh-German Intergovernmental Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Kazakh-German Business Council for Strategic Cooperation and Berlin Eurasian Club, the source said.

"The cooperation in transport logistics has also been steadily developing. Here, the transport of container trains from China to Europe via territory of Kazakhstan has increased by nearly five times during last two years," the source added.

Furthermore, the source also named a list of areas of cooperation that countries consider to be important.

"Among them is technological partnership, industrial manufacturing, energy-efficiency and energy-saving sphere, development of dual education system in Kazakhstan, energy, agriculture, as well as transport and transit sphere," the source concluded.

(1 USD = 385.29 KZT on Aug 29)

