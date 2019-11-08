Kazakhstan rates 15th among list of Lithuania’s trade partners (Exclusive)

8 November 2019 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Kazakh goods - to Europe via Klaipėda Sea Port? (Exclusive)
Business 17:55
Kazakhstan, Russia to jointly support entrepreneurship dev't
Business 17:28
Kazakhstan’s Almaty, Tajikistan seek to expand co-op in agriculture
Kazakhstan 16:28
Singapore’s leading venture fund talks cooperating with Kazakhstan (Exclusive)
Business 14:57
Russian Copper Company to expand investments in its assets in Kazakhstan
Business 14:45
Major Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase spare parts for pumps via tender
Tenders 13:24
Latest
Azerbaijan’s construction company talks on progress of work in major residential complex
Business 20:26
Karabakh conflict settlement - one of Russia's most important foreign policy priorities
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:21
Prices for apartments in dollars decrease in Georgia
Finance 20:17
Galt & Taggart expecting Georgia's economy growth of 3.5%
Business 20:12
Azerbaijan’s first Center of Culture & Information opens in Ukraine (PHOTO)
Society 20:05
Revenues to Azerbaijan’s Salary Fund exceed 34%
Finance 19:31
Grain sowing with increased yield carried out in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district
Business 19:29
At FIG Academy courses, coaches get lots of useful info - head coach of Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team
Society 19:23
Italian export credit agency supports TAPI gas pipeline project
Oil&Gas 19:09