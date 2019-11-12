Azerbaijani company develops new type of halal sausages

12 November 2019 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Minister: Tourism - one of key spheres of cooperation between UAE and Azerbaijan
Tourism 20:58
Azerbaijani company to produce new types of dairy products
Business 20:56
Azerbaijani MP proposes to reduce mortgage interest
Society 20:51
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by UAE minister of economy (PHOTO)
Politics 20:41
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant to export products to new market
Business 20:39
Azerbaijan invests $350M in UAE
Business 20:32
Latest
Former Republican Congressman Mark Sanford drops bid to challenge Trump
US 22:05
FAA expands area to inspect for cracks in Boeing 737 NG planes
Other News 21:39
Lufthansa agrees to arbitration with cabin crew, averting strikes
Other News 21:14
Minister: Tourism - one of key spheres of cooperation between UAE and Azerbaijan
Tourism 20:58
Azerbaijani company to produce new types of dairy products
Business 20:56
Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply
Finance 20:54
Azerbaijani MP proposes to reduce mortgage interest
Society 20:51
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by UAE minister of economy (PHOTO)
Politics 20:41
Azerbaijan’s Ganja Instrument-Making Plant to export products to new market
Business 20:39