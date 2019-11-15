Turkmenistan, Qatar mull prospects for economic co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Nov. 15

A meeting was held in the Turkmen Foreign Ministry between the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar in Turkmenistan Mubarak Abdurrahman Mubarak Al Nasr on Nov. 13, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen ministry.

The diplomats noted with satisfaction the consistent development of Turkmen-Qatari relations based on the principles of mutual respect and openness. The key aspects of cooperation between the two countries in political-diplomatic, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres were discussed.

The parties spoke about the significance of high-level visits and regular holding of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries.

Speaking about the important role of the Joint Turkmen-Qatari Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic Cooperation, the parties underlined the opportunities of strengthening collaboration in the field of energy, construction industry, tourism and other vital sectors.

The opportunities for developing the partnerships between the business circles of the two countries were discussed.

In addition, the parties noted the need for holding the Days of culture, joint conferences, forums, exhibitions. The significance of cooperation in the area of education and sports was underlined.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar presented the copies of his credentials and expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for congratulations and kind wishes on his appointment to the high diplomatic post. In the end, the parties reiterated the readiness to provide mutual support for further strengthening of Turkmen-Qatari ties.

