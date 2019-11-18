Uzbekistan’s president approves investment protection agreement with South Korea

18 November 2019 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree approving an intergovernmental agreement with South Korea on the mutual promotion and protection of investments, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s information and legal portal “Norma”.

The document was signed by the heads of government of the two countries during the official visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Uzbekistan on April 18–19, 2019.

Agreements of this kind provide comprehensive legal protection for the investments of the contracting countries, including a ban on their expropriation or nationalization, freedom to transfer payments, compensation for damage caused to investors and the procedure for resolving disputes between the state and the investor.

Uzbekistan has signed similar agreements with Russia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, China and a number of other states.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send the Korean side an appropriate notification on the implementation of the domestic procedures necessary for the agreement to enter into force and the competent authority responsible for its implementation.

The Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan is determined responsible for the implementation of this international treaty.

According to statistics, South Korea occupies a leading position among Uzbekistan’s trading partners in the Asia-Pacific region with a turnover of $2.1 billion by the end of 2018.

The volume of direct South Korean investments attracted to the Uzbek economy has exceeded $7 billion.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Chinese company invests $720 M in Uzbekistan’s renewable energy
Oil&Gas 17:02
Uzbekistan receives gas from Chulkuvar well
Oil&Gas 16:53
S&P assigns "BB-" rating to Uzbek bank's bond issue
Finance 16:48
President of Russia's Tatarstan to visit Uzbekistan
Business 15:11
Travel + Leisure recognizes Uzbekistan as best cultural, historical destination
Tourism 14:38
Epsilon continues to manufacture pipelines for Uzbekistan's oil, gas sector
Oil&Gas 14:23
Latest
Chinese company invests $720 M in Uzbekistan’s renewable energy
Oil&Gas 17:02
Uzbekistan receives gas from Chulkuvar well
Oil&Gas 16:53
Georgian wine presented at festival in Hong Kong
Business 16:51
S&P assigns "BB-" rating to Uzbek bank's bond issue
Finance 16:48
Kazakhstan increases car manufacturing by over 70%
Business 16:48
Iran may increase its gasoline revenues by over $3B
Oil&Gas 16:43
MFA: Turkey stands for stability in Iran
Turkey 16:40
New fact on "emigration business" of Azerbaijani opposition Musavat party disclosed (PHOTO)
Politics 16:39
SOCAR talks on progress in its GPC project
Oil&Gas 16:16