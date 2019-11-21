Azerbaijan and India mull launching of direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan and India are holding the negotiations on the resumption of direct and charter flights, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Novruz Guliyev said.

Guliyev made the remark in Baku at the event with participation of the business delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Trend reports.

“This will increase the bilateral flow of tourists,” the deputy minister said.

"The strengthening of cooperation in trade, economy, finance, investments, energy, agriculture, tourism, education, healthcare, culture, information technologies and transport within the commission has a positive effect on the development of our bilateral relations," Guliyev said.

Guliyev emphasized that both countries should expand mutual business spheres and adapt this cooperation to the modern requirements.

"In this regard, we attach great importance to the expansion of cooperation with India in the fields of trade, investments, industry, transport, agriculture, energy, education, information technologies, communications, pharmaceutics, culture, tourism and the environment," the deputy minister added.



“Another beneficial sphere of cooperation is power engineering,” Guliyev added. “As a result of the extension of the production sharing agreement on Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields until 2050, the Indian ONGC Videsh company received a stake in ACG.

