Russian minister talks on special attention paid to Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation roadmap

MOSCOW, Russia, Nov. 22

By Artem Sokolov – Trend:

The transport and logistics are one of the key issues because we have a land border and cooperation on the Caspian Sea is available, Russian Minister for Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin said at the opening of the 10th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum in Moscow, Trend reports Nov. 22.

"In all these spheres, we must work for citizens and businesses to have minimal costs in terms of time and financial costs so that both the goods and people could move between our countries actively," the minister said.

“This issue concerns both trade and tourism,” Oreshkin said. “Good rail and road transport is required to always have such an opportunity to get into a car and visit Baku and other Azerbaijani beautiful cities.”

“A roadmap of the Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation is dedicated to the logistics,” Oreshkin added. “We pay great attention to this and will continue the work.”

The 10th Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum organized by the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is being held in Moscow November 22-23.

Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, Chairperson of the Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko, Russian and Azerbaijani ministers of economy Maxim Oreshkin and Mikayil Jabbarov, Russian governors and heads of executive bodies of the Azerbaijani cities and districts, businessmen of both countries are taking part in the forum.

