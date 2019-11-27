Kazakhstan’s President approves amendments to agreement on customs cooperation

27 November 2019 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.27

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev has signed a law on amendments to the Agreement on Mutual Assistance and Cooperation in Customs Matters, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

The law was signed on November 26, 2019.

“Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan ‘On ratification of a Protocol on Introducing Amendments to the Agreement on Mutual Assistance and Cooperation in Customs Matters from April 15, 1994,” the report said.

Agreement on Mutual Assistance and Cooperation in Customs Matters was originally signed by CIS countries. It has entered into force on November 7, 1994.

