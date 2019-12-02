Kazakh businessman to open "Forbes Uzbekistan"

2 December 2019 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 2

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Kazakh businessman, publisher of Forbes Kazakhstan and Forbes Georgia Armanzhan Baitasov will open Forbes Uzbekistan magazine, Trend reports citing Forbes.kz.

He said that the release of the first issue of the magazine is scheduled for March next year.

According to Baitasov, opening a publication in Uzbekistan is very important, as the country is now becoming very promising in terms of doing business.

“The changes that are taking place now in Uzbekistan, the message that the leadership of Uzbekistan gives to world business, are of great interest. Entrepreneurs are focused on the fact that the country will open and develop as actively as in recent months,” Baitasov said.

The editorial staff will be located in Tashkent. Forbes Uzbekistan will be available both as a magazine and as a website. The printed version will be published in Russian for now, and the site will be in two languages, Uzbek and Russian.

Baitasov added that Forbes Club business site will also be opened in Uzbekistan.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Price growth in Uzbekistan’s consumer sector down
Finance 12:11
Germany seeking cost-effective suppliers in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 12:03
Uzbekistan Airways decrease prices on flights to Istanbul
Business 10:25
Uzbekistan receives oil flow from inactive well
Oil&Gas 09:27
EBRD names attractive transport projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 08:32
International company to evaluate investment climate in Uzbekistan’s regions
Business 30 November 15:38
Latest
Price growth in Uzbekistan’s consumer sector down
Finance 12:11
Number of Nar 4G users in Azerbaijani regions doubles
Society 12:04
Iran offers EAEU to abolish using US dollar in trade
Business 12:03
Germany seeking cost-effective suppliers in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 12:03
Turkmenistan Airlines to resume flights to Europe
Transport 12:03
Emin Huseynov holds master class at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)
Society 12:02
ADB approves $250 million policy-based loan to Azerbaijan
Finance 11:56
Date, place of next meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs revealed
Politics 11:48
Lavrov to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement in Baku
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:48