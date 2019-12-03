Georgia and UK discuss cooperation prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

UK-Georgia Business Forum was held in Georgia in the framework of UK-Georgia 2019 Program, which aims to deepen business and trade ties between the two countries, Trend reports citing Georgian media outlets.

The forum was organized by the British Embassy in Tbilisi.

At the forum, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava spoke about Georgian macroeconomic tendencies, the country’s international ratings and the investment environment in the country. The minister also touched upon ongoing and planned reforms of Georgia.

"The priority of Georgian economic policy is to deepen international cooperation and economic integration,” said Turnava adding that Georgian government supports the integration of the Georgian economy to European economies.

"Economic integration policy will support trade and investment flow, deepening knowledge, sharing information, policy coordination and effective decision-making," the minister said.

According to Turnava, Georgia aims to have increased foreign capital flows in the country as foreign direct investments are the source of economic growth and support transferring knowledge and technologies.

Among opportunities for potential investors the minister named transit potential, developing logistic centers, intermediary role between Europe and Asia for processing and producing goods, developed tourist infrastructure and open energy market.

British trade commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Judith Slater said that the goal of the program is to bring more British businesses to Georgia to work with local partners and learn more about the local market.

“Georgia has a very well-developed digital economy and it is easy to do business here. So we really encourage British businesses to come to Georgia to get more information, invest here and do business,“ said Slater.

Within the UK-Georgia 2019 program, more than 60 events have been organized by the British Embassy in Tbilisi and British Council in Georgia in different locations including Tbilisi, Batumi and Kutaisi.

The program runs from September 2019 through December 2019. It is funded by the British Embassy and the British Council, and Georgia Capital, Bank of Georgia, BP, Adjara Group and Wissol are the sponsors.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news