E-system to make agriculture services more accessible to farmers in Azerbaijan

4 December 2019 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The introduction of the e-Agriculture Information System (EKTIS) in Azerbaijan will make agricultural services more accessible for farmers and the electronic format of services will eliminate the loss of time in the provision of subsidies, making the process more transparent, Azerbaijani Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilham Guliyev said, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

He made the remarks during his visit to the Shabran and Siyazan districts of the country.

According to Ilham Guliyev, significant work was done to register farmers in the electronic information system in 2019.

"Farmers must declare which crops they have planted. More than 110,000 farmers already did, with their autumn crops. I urge our farmers to intensify the process and support local authorities in collecting documents, updating and resolving technical problems that may arise," the deputy minister said.

Meetings organized during the deputy minister's visit were attended by representatives of local executive authorities, heads of agrarian development centers, mayors and farmers and those involved in the implementation of EKTIS.

During the discussions, representatives of the Agriculture Ministry answered questions about the use of EKTIS and clarified the merits of the new mechanism for subsidizing farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture holds educational sessions in all regions of the country on the introduction of EKTIS and the beginning of the autumn sowing. The next meetings of this kind are planned to be held in the Imishli, Saatli and Sabirabad districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani agency organizes event to raise awareness of entrepreneurs (PHOTO)
Economy 6 November 16:57
Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry inks contract to build livestock complex
Business 26 October 15:54
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry inks contract with local construction company
Business 22 October 17:32
Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry signs contract for design of new office building
Business 8 October 15:09
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry allocates almost 1.25M manat to install agro systems
Business 7 October 16:46
Over 7,000 hectares account for areas sown with sugar beets in Azerbaijan
Economy 2 October 09:32
Latest
Reps of Azerbaijani community of Karabakh to hold meetings in Brussels
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:11
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 4
Finance 11:03
Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court to discuss matter related to parliament's dissolution
Politics 10:54
Oil market to get back to surplus in 2020
Oil&Gas 10:53
Tajikistan to stop supplying Uzbekistan with electricity until April 2020
Oil&Gas 10:51
Azerbaijan approves changes in compulsory medical insurance
Finance 10:50
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 4
Finance 10:48
Output of several Iranian industrial products declines
Business 10:36
Saudi Aramco IPO institutional tranche 2.95 times oversubscribed
Arab World 10:22