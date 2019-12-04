E-system to make agriculture services more accessible to farmers in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The introduction of the e-Agriculture Information System (EKTIS) in Azerbaijan will make agricultural services more accessible for farmers and the electronic format of services will eliminate the loss of time in the provision of subsidies, making the process more transparent, Azerbaijani Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilham Guliyev said, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry.

He made the remarks during his visit to the Shabran and Siyazan districts of the country.

According to Ilham Guliyev, significant work was done to register farmers in the electronic information system in 2019.

"Farmers must declare which crops they have planted. More than 110,000 farmers already did, with their autumn crops. I urge our farmers to intensify the process and support local authorities in collecting documents, updating and resolving technical problems that may arise," the deputy minister said.

Meetings organized during the deputy minister's visit were attended by representatives of local executive authorities, heads of agrarian development centers, mayors and farmers and those involved in the implementation of EKTIS.

During the discussions, representatives of the Agriculture Ministry answered questions about the use of EKTIS and clarified the merits of the new mechanism for subsidizing farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture holds educational sessions in all regions of the country on the introduction of EKTIS and the beginning of the autumn sowing. The next meetings of this kind are planned to be held in the Imishli, Saatli and Sabirabad districts.

