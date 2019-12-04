Azerbaijan to establish cooperation with Lithuania within TRACECA

4 December 2019 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.4

By Anastasiya Savchenko – Trend:

Lithuania is a very promising country for Azerbaijan because it has one of the important ports in the Baltic Sea - Port of Klaipėda, which is a rather important facility in the Baltic Sea, where big freight and ferry transportation services are carried out, Azerbaijan’s National Secretary of the TRACECA program, expert in the field of transport and logistics Akif Mustafayev told Trend.

Mustafayev was commenting on Lithuania’s proposal to Azerbaijan regarding partnership in the Europe-China transportation chain through the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor (TRACECA).

The expert stressed that Lithuania has access to Central Asia and China in several ways through the North-South International Transport Corridor, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars transport corridor and also through the Black Sea with the access to the Caspian Sea through Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"The Baku International Sea Trade Port has recently concluded a cooperation agreement with the Romanian port of Constanta," Mustafayev added.

The expert stressed that the Baku International Sea Trade Port in Alat settlement and the Port of Klaipėda in Lithuania may cooperate within TRACECA in the future.

"We have the opportunity to cooperate on the Viking Train (a railway project linking the container lines of the Baltic Sea, Black Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Caspian Sea) in the near future," the expert added. "The cooperation with Azerbaijan will give Lithuania ample opportunities to increase loading of its port and cargo transportation to Asia and back."

TRACECA is a program of international cooperation between the EU and the partner countries in the creation of the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor. In organizational terms, TRACECA is an intergovernmental commission.

TRACECA program was established in 1993 on the basis of the Brussels Declaration with the participation of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Moldova, Mongolia and Ukraine joined the program later; Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria in 2000, Iran in 2009.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rouhani: Iran, Azerbaijan take many positive steps to strengthen bilateral relations
Politics 18:31
Lavrov’s statement is consistent with that of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:07
Payment card turnover up in Azerbaijan
Finance 17:49
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly appointed Hajigabul, Naftalan executives (PHOTO)
Politics 17:17
Meeting of Azerbaijani FM with OSCE MG co-chairs starts in Slovakia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:16
Azerbaijani factory eyes to resume canned products export
Business 16:54
Latest
Lebanon to convene talks on new PM on Monday
Arab World 21:33
Export of Turkish goods to D-8 countries up
Turkey 20:55
Various sectors insured at $500B in Iran
Business 20:50
Iran discloses amount of funds envisaged for import of basic products
Business 20:18
Switzerland’s Vitol preparing to export Turkmen oil products through Russia
Oil&Gas 19:36
Nepal interested in Georgia’s energy infrastructure
Oil&Gas 19:22
Turkmenistan, Qatar discussing joint projects in trade and economic sphere
Business 19:11
Georgian company to open natural juice production plant
Business 18:53
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in October
Turkey 18:45