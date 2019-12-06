Azerbaijan's KDY Iogistics eyes to increase cargo transportation via Russian hub

6 December 2019 10:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Trend:

KDY Logistics, an Azerbaijani logistics company, plans to increase the volume of cargo transportation through Russia's Astrakhan logistics hub to one million tons per year, the director of company Galib Mammadov said during a working meeting with the governor of Russia's Astrakhan region Igor Babushkin, Trend reports with reference to the website of the Astrakhan region government.

During the meeting, prospects for the development of the transport infrastructure of the region, in particular the railway hub created at Kutum station, were discussed.

Galib Mammadov noted that the company is making every effort to bring the hub to full capacity.

Currently, through the hub, the delivery of goods from Iran and Turkey to the Astrakhan region and vice versa has been established and active negotiations are ongoing with Uzbekistan. The company plans to increase the throughput of the hub to one million tons per year.

KDY Logistics was founded in 2017 with the aim of providing high-quality service for the transportation of goods by rail. The logistics company provides reliable service in cargo transportation and storage.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani company to export dried fruits to European markets
Business 11:09
Azerbaijani textile enterprise plans exports to non-CIS countries in 2020
Business 4 December 11:55
Azerbaijani company plans to export plastic containers
Business 3 December 17:00
Azerbaijani factory to increase production of ordinary bricks
Business 3 December 15:47
Azerbaijan’s company develops new kinds of confectionery
Business 3 December 15:04
Azerbaijani company eyes to export yarrow to Europe
Business 3 December 14:26
Latest
Ali Ahmadov: YAP to be able to maintain its majority in parliament
Politics 11:59
Deputy minister: BTK has great importance in expanding ties between Azerbaijan & Bulgaria
Transport 11:57
Kazakhstan urges German business to jointly implement agriculture projects
Business 11:53
Chinese company to help Uzbekistan establishing seed production
Business 11:49
Tokayev: Kazakhstan ready to offer special benefits for German investors
Business 11:37
Iran discloses volume of cargoes loaded and unloaded in Hormozgan province
Business 11:34
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry buys 1 million mulberry saplings from China
Business 11:33
Azerbaijani minister: Volume of cargo transportation via BTK to reach over 15 million tons
Transport 11:18
Azerbaijani company to export dried fruits to European markets
Business 11:09